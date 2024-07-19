Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.72

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 19717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,687,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Recommended Stories

