GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

