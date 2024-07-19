Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

