Head-To-Head Contrast: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 23.15% 4.47% 1.46% NextEra Energy Partners 23.55% -0.48% -0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.33 $70.92 million $0.51 31.81 NextEra Energy Partners $1.08 billion 2.30 $200.00 million $3.05 8.68

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 NextEra Energy Partners 2 11 3 0 2.06

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.