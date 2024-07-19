Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get TORM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TORM by 61.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 7,283.1% during the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $37.37 on Friday. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

TORM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.