Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,038 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.05 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

