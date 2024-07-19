Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

