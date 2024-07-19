Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.78. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 57,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

