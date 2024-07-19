Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.65 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

