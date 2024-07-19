Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.05 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

