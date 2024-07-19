Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.
Highwoods Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.05 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
