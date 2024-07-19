Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

