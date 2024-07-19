Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

