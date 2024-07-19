HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.70

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 1958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
