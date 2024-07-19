H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $2,805,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

