IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IES were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IES by 5,687.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IESC stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

