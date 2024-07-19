Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $83,832.14 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
INCY stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
