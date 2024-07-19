Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $83,832.14 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INCY stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

