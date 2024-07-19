Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,679 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company's stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

