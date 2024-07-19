Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.91

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.91 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 6638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $656.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

