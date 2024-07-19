Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $3.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.