Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

