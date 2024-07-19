Inspire Investing LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ORA stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

