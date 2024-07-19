Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

HL stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

