Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,414,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 472,595 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $55.91 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

