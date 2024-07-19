Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lear by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $7,048,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.88. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

