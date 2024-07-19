Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 156.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.