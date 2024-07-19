Inspire Investing LLC Sells 302 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,846,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,707,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.