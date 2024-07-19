IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntegraFin traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.70), with a volume of 338384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.50 ($4.79).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.3 %

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,337.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.