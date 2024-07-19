IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. IntegraFin traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.70), with a volume of 338384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.50 ($4.79).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
