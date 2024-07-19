Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up to $34.34

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.34, but opened at $36.08. Intel shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 29,646,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

