Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.
ISRG opened at $416.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.96. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.
In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
