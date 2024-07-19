Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.80

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 64422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
