Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.80

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 64422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after buying an additional 392,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 433,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

