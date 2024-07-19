Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

