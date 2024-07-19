Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.