Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

7/18/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 234,132 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.