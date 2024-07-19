IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

