iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.26

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 73650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.