iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.32

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.32 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 45895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.