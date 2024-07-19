iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.28

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 7357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

