iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.03

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.03 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 12425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

