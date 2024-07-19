iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

