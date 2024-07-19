iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.88

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.88 and last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 23285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

