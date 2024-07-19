iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.88

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.88 and last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 23285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.54.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
