Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
