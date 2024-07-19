Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,269. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,269. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 129,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.