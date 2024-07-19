Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 289,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,000.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 156,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNW opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.