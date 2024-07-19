Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $833,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

