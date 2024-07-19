Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,003 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,506,000 after acquiring an additional 187,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

