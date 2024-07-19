Jesus Llorca Sells 14,168 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SEACOR Marine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $14.10 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
