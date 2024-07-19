Jesus Llorca Sells 14,168 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $14.10 on Friday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

