Jude Schramm Sells 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Jude Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.