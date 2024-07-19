Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.88. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,153,339 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

