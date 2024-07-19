Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 248,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

KDP stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

View Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.