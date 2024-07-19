KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of KEY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
