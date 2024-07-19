KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

About KeyCorp



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

