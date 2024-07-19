Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.5 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

